Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,209 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.20% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after buying an additional 1,108,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 457,101 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 7,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

