Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.24 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.