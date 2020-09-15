Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.16 Million in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,089,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $21,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 574.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 998,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 401.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 765,488 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

