Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,427 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 87.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $21,909,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $21,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $995,620.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,716 shares of company stock worth $94,553,803. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVGO. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.27. 6,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

