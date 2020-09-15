Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 32.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 9,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,693. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

