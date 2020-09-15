Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 41,278 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 208.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avista by 3,450,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 345,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 278,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 234,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,324,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

AVA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

