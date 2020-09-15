Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,474. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,392 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

