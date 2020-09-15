ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the August 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.2 days.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

