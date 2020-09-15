Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) vs. HL Acquisitions (NYSE:LPRO) Head to Head Review

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 2.33% 25.75% 6.95% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Volatility & Risk

Enova International has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enova International and HL Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $1.17 billion 0.43 $36.61 million $3.80 4.42 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enova International and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 1 0 2.50 HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enova International presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.95%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Enova International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enova International is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Summary

Enova International beats HL Acquisitions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers. It offers loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA and NetCredit in the United States; QuickQuid, Pounds to Pocket, and On Stride Financial names in the United Kingdom; and Simplic name in Brazil. The company also offers financing to small businesses under the names Headway Capital and The Business Backer in the United States. Enova International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

