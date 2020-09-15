Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $158.48 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

