Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE ENV opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -354.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 105,191 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,826 shares during the period. Advent Interntional Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

