Equinox Gold Corp. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ SBSW opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.