Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AppFolio by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,288 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $10,378,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.47. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,423. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

