Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.86. 13,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,113. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $149.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

