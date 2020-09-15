Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%. Research analysts forecast that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.