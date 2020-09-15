Equitable Trust Co. Has $237,000 Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.