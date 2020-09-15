Equitable Trust Co. Has $244,000 Stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,350 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $3,125,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 66.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 985,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 622,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 542,200 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ DRTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,307. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million and a P/E ratio of -22.43. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

