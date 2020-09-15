Equitable Trust Co. Has $293,000 Holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86, a PEG ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.68.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

