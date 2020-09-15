Equitable Trust Co. Has $336,000 Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Target Hospitality worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Target Hospitality stock remained flat at $$1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.20.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.