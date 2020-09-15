Equitable Trust Co. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG traded up $16.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,283.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $979.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 141.92, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,143.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

