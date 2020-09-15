Equitable Trust Co. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Deere & Company by 118.5% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 19.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $13,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

DE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

