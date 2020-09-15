Equitable Trust Co. Has $453,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.82. 8,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,644. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.47 and a 52-week high of $207.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.