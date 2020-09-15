Equitable Trust Co. Has $539,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,238,000 after buying an additional 373,701 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,544,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.