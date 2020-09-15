Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 149,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

