Equitable Trust Co. Invests $237,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. 41,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,840. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

