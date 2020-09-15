Equitable Trust Co. Invests $501,000 in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.12% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BBSI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,428. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $405.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

