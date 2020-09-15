Equitable Trust Co. Invests $501,000 in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

