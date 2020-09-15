Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.73. 9,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

