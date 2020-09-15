Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Shares of BA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.15. 268,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,306,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

