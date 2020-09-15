Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coupa Software by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 133,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $887,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $51,901,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.89. 19,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,464. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -148.76 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.42 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

