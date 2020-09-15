Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $88,075,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 121,864.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 361.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 650,941 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Regency Centers by 746.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 29,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.