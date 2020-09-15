Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,936 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. 199,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

