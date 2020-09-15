Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,936 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.