Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 2,191 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 847,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,282,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

