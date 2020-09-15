Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,597 Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $133.57. 4,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

