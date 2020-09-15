Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,158. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

