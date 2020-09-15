Equitable Trust Co. Sells 14,306 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 308.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,714,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

