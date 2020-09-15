Equitable Trust Co. Sells 351 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

SPLK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. 18,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,873 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

