Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,075 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $331,237.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,154 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,905.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,876,013.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,568 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,636 shares of company stock worth $41,836,599. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,825. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 259.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

