Equitable Trust Co. Sells 689 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

