Equitable Trust Co. Sells 776 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after buying an additional 304,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 250,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288,228. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.79 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,583 shares of company stock valued at $36,198,971. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

