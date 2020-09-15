Equitable Trust Co. Sells 776 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

NYSE:SQ traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. 250,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,288,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.79 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.