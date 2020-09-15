Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after buying an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,873 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.60 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

