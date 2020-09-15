Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $226.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

