Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $271.97. The stock had a trading volume of 261,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

