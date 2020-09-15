Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Falco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

FPC opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Falco Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.