Feellike Price Hits $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $13,888.43 and approximately $202.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00262258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.01520587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00193502 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,819 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

