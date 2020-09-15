Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

FIL stock opened at C$1.88 on Friday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

