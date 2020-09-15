Financial Analysis: PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) versus Trans Energy (NYSE:TENG)

Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Trans Energy alerts:

9.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trans Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $76.59 billion 0.71 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.02

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR -8.89% -2.11% -0.61%

Trans Energy Company Profile

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.