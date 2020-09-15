Financial Analysis: the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares the Rubicon Project and Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million 3.99 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -15.30 Trade Desk $661.06 million 30.23 $108.32 million $2.27 188.33

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for the Rubicon Project and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43

the Rubicon Project presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.84%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $432.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Given the Rubicon Project’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe the Rubicon Project is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares the Rubicon Project and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91%

Summary

Trade Desk beats the Rubicon Project on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

